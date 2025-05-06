Detroit Could Re-Sign Za’Darius Smith to Finish Off Defensive Front

The Detroit Lions are expected to pursue a reunion with Pro Bowl edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to strengthen their pass rush alongside Aidan Hutchinson for the 2025 NFL season.

The Detroit Lions made plenty of noise this offseason—reloading through the draft, bringing in fresh faces, and continuing to build a contender. But let’s be honest: there’s still a lingering question when it comes to the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Sure, the Lions added Boise State’s Ahmed Hassanein in the sixth round. And yes, Marcus Davenport is in the mix. But for a team that expects to play deep into January, that just doesn’t scream “complete.”

That’s why the idea of Za’Darius Smith returning to Detroit is picking up steam—and why it makes a lot of sense.

Why Za’Darius Smith Detroit Lions Rumors Won’t Go Away

Let’s break it down.

Za’Darius Smith wasn’t flashy last year—but he was productive, even when thrust into a new environment midway through the season. After arriving via a trade, he added some badly needed heat off the edge for a Lions team suddenly missing Hutchinson, who went down in Week 6.

Now, with Hutch back and healthy, a potential reunion gives Detroit a chance to reduce his load while adding a seasoned, effective complement on the other side.

The Za’Darius Smith Detroit Lions fit is almost too perfect: he knows the scheme, the coaching staff knows what he brings, and the price tag is likely far more affordable now than it was in March when Detroit let him go to save money

Production, Leadership, and a Locker Room Fit

Smith finished the 2024 season with nine sacks and over 60 quarterback pressures. He didn’t need the spotlight—he just went to work. And more importantly, he stayed available, missing only two games over the past three seasons.

He’s also got built-in chemistry. Not only did he make an impression last year in Detroit’s locker room, but his nephew, wide receiver Jackson Meeks, just signed with the team after the draft. That could help pave the way for a return, especially if Smith is open to a veteran-friendly deal.

Final Thought — Re-signing Za’Darius Smith Just Makes Sense

At this point, the Lions aren’t looking for stars—they’re looking for solutions. For balance. For players who can step in and produce when it matters most.

Za’Darius Smith Detroit Lions reunion talk isn’t just nostalgia—it’s football logic. He provides the insurance Detroit needs if Hutchinson isn’t 100%, and the extra firepower needed to hunt down top-tier NFC quarterbacks.

The Lions don’t need him to be the guy. They just need him to be a guy. And in this case, he might be the right one.