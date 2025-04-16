Detroit Fans Fuming After Pistons Playoff Schedule is Released

After six long years, the Detroit Pistons are finally back in the NBA Playoffs. There’s excitement in the Motor City, no doubt—but when the NBA dropped the official first-round schedule, that excitement came with a side of frustration.

Why? Because Game 3 of the Pistons-Knicks series, which will mark the first Pistons home playoff game since 2019, is scheduled for Thursday, April 24—the same night as the opening round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In Detroit, that’s more than just a scheduling quirk. It’s borderline sports blasphemy.

The Full First-Round Schedule

Here’s how the Pistons-Knicks series is shaping up so far:

Game 1 : Saturday, April 20 – 6 p.m. on ESPN (at MSG)

: Saturday, April 20 – 6 p.m. on ESPN (at MSG) Game 2 : Monday, April 22 – 7:30 p.m. on TNT (at MSG)

: Monday, April 22 – 7:30 p.m. on TNT (at MSG) Game 3 : Thursday, April 24 – Time TBD on TNT (first Pistons home game)

: Thursday, April 24 – Time TBD on TNT (first Pistons home game) Game 4 : Sunday, April 27 – 1 p.m. on ABC (Detroit)

: Sunday, April 27 – 1 p.m. on ABC (Detroit) Game 5 : Tuesday, April 29 – Time TBD (if necessary)

: Tuesday, April 29 – Time TBD (if necessary) Game 6 : Thursday, May 1 – Time TBD (if necessary, in Detroit)

: Thursday, May 1 – Time TBD (if necessary, in Detroit) Game 7: Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD (if necessary)

Game 3’s exact tip-off time hasn’t been revealed yet, but with it falling on a Thursday, and airing on TNT, most fans expect a primetime start—putting it directly in competition with one of Detroit’s other favorite pastimes: NFL Draft night.

A Clash of Titans: Pistons Playoff Game vs. NFL Draft

It’s been nearly two decades since the Pistons won a playoff game—not since the 2007-08 season, when they advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the Boston Celtics. That’s what makes this year’s return to relevance so meaningful.

But fans aren’t thrilled that the franchise’s most anticipated home game in years could get overshadowed by the first round of the NFL Draft, where the Detroit Lions are once again squarely in the spotlight.

And they’re letting the NBA know.

Social media quickly lit up with complaints from fans, many of whom felt torn between watching the Pistons in person at Little Caesars Arena and staying home to see who Brad Holmes and the Lions select in Round 1.

Can Detroit Have Both?

In a perfect world, the NBA would’ve avoided this conflict altogether. But it’s a packed sports calendar this time of year, and scheduling around everything is nearly impossible. That said, a little coordination goes a long way—and it’s hard not to feel like Detroit fans got the short end of the stick on this one.

Some hopeful fans are clinging to the idea that the NBA might schedule Game 3 earlier in the evening, perhaps allowing enough time to make it home before the Lions are on the clock. Others? They’re already making tough calls about which event to prioritize.