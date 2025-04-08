Detroit Free Press Leaks Partial List of Prospects Attending Detroit Lions Pro Day

The Detroit Lions are set to host their annual local pro day workout, and thanks to a recent report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, we now have a sneak peek at some of the prospects expected to participate.
While the full list hasn’t been officially released, here’s a rundown of names expected to either work out or visit the Lions on Tuesday — many of whom are local talents or played their college ball in Michigan.
Offense
- OL Josh Priebe (Michigan)
- OL Spencer Brown (Oklahoma/Walled Lake Western)
- OL Luke Newman (Michigan State)
- RB Jacquez Stuart (Toledo)
- RB Peny Boone (UCF/Detroit King)
- RB Myren Harris (Davenport)
- WR Tyrone Broden (Arkansas/West Bloomfield)
- TE Blake Daniels (Eastern Michigan)
- TE Anthony Torres (Toledo)
Defense & Specialists
- CB Aamir Hall (Michigan)
- OLB Josaiah Stewart (Michigan)
- LB Devin Veresuk (University of Windsor)
- LB Dorian Mausi (Auburn/U-D Jesuit)
- LB Kobe King (Penn State/Detroit Cass Tech)
- DT Darius Alexander (Toledo)
- DT Maverick Hansen (Michigan State)
- DT Ali Saad (Bowling Green/Dearborn)
- DT Peyton Price (Eastern Michigan)
- DT Muftah Ageli (Northwestern Oklahoma State/Windsor)
- LS William Wagner (Michigan)
- K Griffin Milovanski (Wayne State)
Bottom Line
With GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell on hand, this pro day is an opportunity for hidden gems to shine — and potentially land a spot on one of the NFL’s most competitive rosters.