Detroit Free Press Leaks Partial List of Prospects Attending Detroit Lions Pro Day

The Detroit Lions will be holding their Pro Day today in Allen Park.

The Detroit Lions are set to host their annual local pro day workout, and thanks to a recent report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, we now have a sneak peek at some of the prospects expected to participate.

While the full list hasn’t been officially released, here’s a rundown of names expected to either work out or visit the Lions on Tuesday — many of whom are local talents or played their college ball in Michigan.

Detroit Lions

Offense

  • OL Josh Priebe (Michigan)
  • OL Spencer Brown (Oklahoma/Walled Lake Western)
  • OL Luke Newman (Michigan State)
  • RB Jacquez Stuart (Toledo)
  • RB Peny Boone (UCF/Detroit King)
  • RB Myren Harris (Davenport)
  • WR Tyrone Broden (Arkansas/West Bloomfield)
  • TE Blake Daniels (Eastern Michigan)
  • TE Anthony Torres (Toledo)

Defense & Specialists

  • CB Aamir Hall (Michigan)
  • OLB Josaiah Stewart (Michigan)
  • LB Devin Veresuk (University of Windsor)
  • LB Dorian Mausi (Auburn/U-D Jesuit)
  • LB Kobe King (Penn State/Detroit Cass Tech)
  • DT Darius Alexander (Toledo)
  • DT Maverick Hansen (Michigan State)
  • DT Ali Saad (Bowling Green/Dearborn)
  • DT Peyton Price (Eastern Michigan)
  • DT Muftah Ageli (Northwestern Oklahoma State/Windsor)
  • LS William Wagner (Michigan)
  • K Griffin Milovanski (Wayne State)

Bottom Line

With GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell on hand, this pro day is an opportunity for hidden gems to shine — and potentially land a spot on one of the NFL’s most competitive rosters.

W.G. Brady
