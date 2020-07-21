41.2 F
Detroit Free Press trolls Detroit sports teams with moronic tweet

By Arnold Powell

On Tuesday morning, the Detroit Free Press tweeted out about how to see Comet Neowise, which apparently will not be seen again for another 6,800 years. But instead of just leaving it at that, the Freep Press, or whoever the clown is who is running their Twitter account, decided to troll at ALL Detroit sports teams.

“Comet Neowise: Catch it soon before it disappears for 6,800 years, which will be the next time a Detroit professional sports team wins a championship”

But what makes this even worse is that the tweet was retweeted by whoever runs the Freep Sports Twitter account! Who knows, maybe it was the same clown.

Apparently, this clown (or clowns) do not realize that Detroit sports teams have brought our city multiple championships throughout the years.

Oh, and guess what? THEY WILL AGAIN! So, sit down, clown!

Detroit Pistons reveal 'Jumpman' Statement edition jersey for 2020-21 [Photo]

Arnold Powell

Detroit Lions News

NFL mock draft has Detroit Lions selecting Matthew Stafford's successor

Arnold Powell
After finishing the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 overall record, the Detroit Lions earned themselves the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft....
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions tweet out important video message for fans wanting to see football in 2020

Arnold Powell
Are you hoping to see the Detroit Lions play football in 2020? Yeah, so are we. On Tuesday, Lions tweeted out a message reminding all...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Free Press trolls Detroit sports teams with moronic tweet

Arnold Powell
On Tuesday morning, the Detroit Free Press tweeted out about how to see Comet Neowise, which apparently will not be seen again for another...
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons reveal 'Jumpman' Statement edition jersey for 2020-21 [Photo]

Don Drysdale
Ok, I am not so sure how Detroit Pistons fans will feel about this but on Tuesday, the team released their 'Jumpman' Statement edition...
