Detroit Free Press trolls Detroit sports teams with moronic tweet

On Tuesday morning, the Detroit Free Press tweeted out about how to see Comet Neowise, which apparently will not be seen again for another 6,800 years. But instead of just leaving it at that, the Freep Press, or whoever the clown is who is running their Twitter account, decided to troll at ALL Detroit sports teams.

“Comet Neowise: Catch it soon before it disappears for 6,800 years, which will be the next time a Detroit professional sports team wins a championship”

But what makes this even worse is that the tweet was retweeted by whoever runs the Freep Sports Twitter account! Who knows, maybe it was the same clown.

Apparently, this clown (or clowns) do not realize that Detroit sports teams have brought our city multiple championships throughout the years.

Oh, and guess what? THEY WILL AGAIN! So, sit down, clown!