Detroit Free Press writer has grim prediction for college football this fall

We’re already on the heels of the University of Michigan announcing that thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Big House could prohibit fans from attending games out of safety this fall – if a season is played at all.

Of course, the Big Ten already announced earlier this month that it was moving to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports.

Shawn Windsor of The Detroit Free Press has a grim prediction for college football this fall, saying that it’s time to prepare for it being called off.

“It’s time to cut the losses and hope for a medical miracle and a season in the spring. The latest blow came early Wednesday, when U-M announced it would only be selling individual tickets to season-ticket holders and students at Michigan Stadium this fall, if it sells tickets at all. If that feels like another dreary drip of news in this season of uncertainty, it is, and that’s been by design. No big-time college football program is quite ready to admit defeat.”

He continues:

“U-M’s decision to formally announce its ticket plans for the fall is another sign that the ultimate decision will leave us without football, even if the school and it’s fellow Big Ten members aren’t ready to say it.

At this point, all it will take is for one of the Power 5 conferences to nix the fall season. That should give cover to the others to follow.

Who will be first?

That’s hard to say, but considering the Big Ten was the first to announce it would only play conference football games — if it played — the league is a good bet to lead the way with the next step.Big Ten Commissioner, Kevin Warren, has been clear that the schools in the conference have long been preparing back-up plans for life without football this fall.

“This is a complicated time, complicated world that we’re living in with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Warren said last week.

Indeed, it is. But not so complicated to figure out that playing college football this fall is not much more than a pipe dream.

U-M’s announcement Wednesday only reinforced that.”

Windsor is being extremely up front with his views on the subject. Do you agree?

