Detroit Free Press writer throws shade at Michigan State HC Mel Tucker on eve of Michigan game

This coming Saturday, the Mel Tucker and the undefeated Michigan State Spartans will host the also undefeated Michigan Wolverines in a game that will go a long way in determining the Big Ten East champion.

On Monday, Tucker spoke to reporters, and not surprisingly, he was asked about the speculation that he is a candidate for the vacancy that will open at LSU when the season is complete.

Here is Tucker’s response to the question:

“My focus is on the upcoming game against the school down the road,” he said, referring to the much-anticipated showdown with rival Michigan. “That’s where my concentration and my focus is.”

Well, that response has rubbed quite a few people the wrong way, including Detroit Free Press writer, Rainer Sabin.

On Tuesday, Sabin put out an article in which he throws shade at Tucker for how he is handling the LSU rumors.

From Detroit Free Press:

The stoic 49-year-old refused to do so Monday, ignoring it while sidestepping questions about LSU’s reported interest in him as Ed Orgeron’s potential replacement.

The robotic response was hardly a surprise from a man who betrays little emotion, gives little in the way of specifics and chooses to keep each of his cards close to his vest. But the evasive answer did little to mollify a segment of a fan base that wonders if Tucker perceives MSU as a destination job or a steppingstone to a more prominent program. Tucker’s quick exit after one year at Colorado has only raised the skepticism. So too has a peripatetic career, which includes 11 stops in the college and pro ranks.

Nation, do you agree with Ranier Sabin? How do you think Tucker should have addressed the LSU rumors?