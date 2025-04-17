Detroit Lights Up Michigan Central Station in Pistons Colors Ahead of NBA Playoffs [Photos]

Detroit is buzzing with Pistons pride as Michigan Central Station lights up in team colors to celebrate the city's first NBA Playoff appearance since 2019.

Detroit is glowing—literally—with excitement for the Detroit Pistons’ long-awaited return to the NBA Playoffs.

As the team prepares to face off against the New York Knicks on Saturday in their first postseason appearance since 2019, Michigan Central Station is putting on a show of its own. The iconic building has been illuminated in bold red and blue—Pistons colors—creating a stunning visual that’s stopping folks in their tracks.

Local reporter Mike Campbell shared photos of the display on X, showing off just how electric the city looks from every angle. “Pistons-colored Michigan Central Station in Detroit looks stunning from every angle,” Campbell wrote, and he’s not wrong. The images perfectly capture the playoff buzz building in the Motor City.

Pistons-colored Michigan Central Station in Detroit looks stunning from every angle. Pistons playoff basketball—the first since 2019–starts Saturday vs. the Knicks in New York. More @WWJ950 and https://t.co/CkYTXL3e7P. pic.twitter.com/MWokNm7NrA — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) April 17, 2025

It’s been a minute since Detroit has had playoff basketball to celebrate, and this kind of civic pride feels like a fitting way to mark the occasion. With Game 1 against the Knicks tipping off in New York, you can bet the energy in Detroit will be off the charts—even from afar.

The Pistons are back. And so is the city’s swagger.