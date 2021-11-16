Detroit Lion among league leaders in dropped passes

Heading into the 2021 season, I predicted that RB D’Andre Swift would lead the Detroit Lions in receptions, and through 9 games, he has done just that as he has a team-high 50 catches.

But, according to Fox Sports date, Swift also leads the Lions in dropped passes. In fact, Swift has the sixth most drops in the entire NFL at this point of the season.

Nation, do you see drops as an issue for Swift?

