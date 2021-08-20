Detroit Lion included on ‘Top 10 Breakout Players’ list

If the Detroit Lions offense wants to have any success at all on the offensive side of the ball in 2021, there are a number of players who will have to raise their game to a new level.

Arguably the most important weapons on the Lions offense in 2021 will be tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is coming off a Pro-Bowl season.

According to Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football, Hockenson comes in at No. 10 on his annual ‘2021 Top Breakout Players’ list.

In 2020, Hockenson stayed healthy for the most part as he played in all 16 games for the Lions, catching 67 balls for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

Expect for Hock to up those numbers in 2021.

And here's the list. @PSchrags' annual 2021 Top Breakout Players List. pic.twitter.com/zeirDklLQW — GMFB (@gmfb) August 20, 2021