According to the NFLPA, the Detroit Lions are one of eight NFL teams to submit and have their IDER (Infectious Disease Emergency Response) plan approved.

There is less than a week left before Lions players will report to training camp, so this is a step in the right direction.

All 32 teams have submitted IDER plans–8 of them have been approved and the remaining plans are under review. pic.twitter.com/y8ej5VDZqH — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 22, 2020