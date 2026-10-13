Detroit Lions Have an $800 Million Reason to Make a Major Move

The Detroit Lions have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in building a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl. Now, with the November 10 NFL trade deadline approaching, general manager Brad Holmes faces a question that could define Detroit’s 2026 season: Is it time to make another major investment to protect the ones already on the books?

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Detroit enters its Week 6 bye with a 3-2 record following Sunday’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. But while the Lions’ offense continues to look like a championship-caliber unit, their defensive struggles have created a legitimate argument for an aggressive move before the deadline.

And when you consider just how much money Detroit has committed to its foundational players, standing pat could carry its own risks.

Detroit Lions Have Hundreds of Millions Invested in Their Championship Window

Brad Holmes hasn’t been shy about rewarding the players who helped turn the Lions into legitimate contenders. Detroit has constructed one of the NFL’s most expensive cores, including several contracts worth well over $100 million.

According to NFL.com, the Lions have committed significant money to their most important players.

Jared Goff: Four years, $212 million

Aidan Hutchinson: Four years, $180 million

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Four years, approximately $120 million

Penei Sewell: Four years, $112 million

Alim McNeill: Four years, $97 million

Jameson Williams: Three years, $80 million

Those six extensions alone represent more than $800 million in total contract value, although that money is spread across multiple seasons and does not represent Detroit’s available salary cap.

The point is simple: The Lions have already made massive financial commitments to winning with this group. If a realistic trade opportunity can strengthen a vulnerable part of the roster, refusing to spend additional resources could undermine those investments.

Detroit’s Defense Has Exposed a Major Weakness

Despite Sunday’s convincing victory over Arizona, Detroit’s defense remains a concern entering the bye week. The Lions have allowed 1,487 net passing yards through five games, the most in the NFL.

That is an alarming number for a team with serious postseason aspirations. Even with Hutchinson providing a disruptive presence up front, opponents have consistently found opportunities through the air.

Injuries have certainly contributed to the problems, especially in the secondary. Brian Branch’s anticipated return could provide a significant boost, while the emergence of rookie Keith Abney and improved performances from Detroit’s defensive backs against Arizona offer reasons for optimism.

However, expecting injured players to solve every defensive problem is a risky strategy. Against the NFL’s most dangerous quarterbacks, Detroit may need another reliable coverage defender or an additional pass-rushing threat to prevent opponents from turning every game into a shootout.

Brad Holmes Has the Financial Flexibility to Make a Move

Here is where things become especially interesting for Detroit.

In September, the Lions restructured the contracts of St. Brown and Sewell, freeing up approximately $35.7 million in salary-cap space. Detroit gained flexibility to pursue additional roster upgrades or preserve resources for future contract extensions.

That doesn’t mean Holmes has a blank check to pursue any available superstar. Every potential acquisition would need to be evaluated against its remaining 2026 salary, future cap implications, draft-pick compensation and fit within the Lions’ defensive system.

Still, the flexibility matters because Detroit doesn’t necessarily have to sacrifice its long-term financial health to improve this year’s roster. A reasonably priced veteran or short-term acquisition could provide a meaningful upgrade without requiring another nine-figure contract.

The Trade Deadline Decision That Could Define Detroit’s Season

Holmes has already demonstrated a willingness to investigate potential upgrades, particularly in the secondary. In a recent examination of Detroit’s trade approach, Lions senior writer Tim Twentyman discussed reported inquiries into former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who ultimately landed with the Dallas Cowboys.

That situation illustrates the challenge facing Detroit’s front office. Holmes must balance the value of addressing an immediate need against the possibility of surrendering premium draft capital and taking on another expensive contract.

There are several areas Detroit could reasonably explore before November 10:

Cornerback: Adding a dependable outside cover man could improve the defense’s ability to handle elite passing attacks.

Edge rusher: Another legitimate threat opposite Hutchinson could reduce the time opposing quarterbacks have to attack Detroit’s secondary.

Linebacker depth: Devin White’s injury has created additional uncertainty at a position where Detroit needs consistent coverage and tackling.

Those are potential avenues for improvement, not indications that Detroit is negotiating with specific teams. The right acquisition would depend on player availability, asking price and the coaching staff’s confidence in the defenders already on the roster.

Why the Lions Cannot Afford to Waste This Opportunity

There is another important piece to this discussion, and it goes beyond the money.

Jared Goff is playing outstanding football, having accounted for 13 touchdowns without committing a turnover through Detroit’s first five games. Jahmyr Gibbs is producing at an extraordinary level, and the Lions are tied for the NFL lead in scoring at 32.8 points per game.

That kind of offensive production gives Detroit a realistic chance to compete with the NFC’s strongest teams. But the difference between reaching the playoffs and making a deep postseason run could come down to whether the defense can generate a critical stop against an elite opponent.

Detroit’s recent defensive improvement against Arizona also deserves consideration. In the Lions’ Week 5 snap analysis, the progress of Abney, Roger McCreary and D.J. Wonnum provided evidence that internal solutions may be emerging.

That is why Holmes shouldn’t make a trade simply to make headlines. But if an impact defender becomes available at a reasonable price, Detroit’s financial investment in this roster makes a compelling case for pursuing him aggressively.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have already committed enormous resources to their current championship window, and the offense is providing plenty of reasons to believe this team can compete with anyone. The unresolved question is whether the defense will improve enough to complement that talent when the stakes are highest.

With the November 10 trade deadline approaching, Holmes has an opportunity to strengthen a roster built around contracts worth more than $100 million apiece. The Lions don’t need to mortgage their future, but finding the right defensive upgrade could be the difference between another promising season and a legitimate Super Bowl run.

Would you trade a premium draft pick to land an impact defender, or should the Lions trust their current roster to improve after the bye?