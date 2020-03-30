Detroit Lions 2020 Free Agency Update: 12 players agree to terms

We are not a couple of weeks into the 2020 NFL free agency period and the Detroit Lions have been pretty busy as they have agreed to contracts with 12 unrestricted free agents.
Here is a list of the players who are signing with the Lions.
Free agents who are signing with the Detroit Lions
- OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai – 5-years, $45M
- LB Jamie Collins – 3-years, $30M
- DT Nicholas Williams – 2-years, $10M
- QB Chase Daniel – 3-years, $13.05M
- DT Danny Shelton – 2-years, $8M
- CB Desmond Trufant – 2-years, $21M
- S Jayron Kearse – 1-year, $2.75M
- CB Tony McRae – 1-year, $1.5M
- WR Geronimo Allison – Signing 1-year, $910,000 deal with Lions
- WR Geremy Davis – Contract details unknown
- LB Reggie Ragland – Contract details unknown
- LB Elijah Lee – Contract details unknown
Nation, which free agents that are still available should the Lions sign?