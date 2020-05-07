Detroit Lions 2020 Preseason schedule

The 2020 NFL regular season schedule has been revealed and now we also know the four teams the Detroit Lions will play in the preseason, which will begin on August 13.

As you can see, the Lions will get the first crack at the New England Patriots without Tom Brady on their roster.

Week 1 – August 13-17 — at New England Patriots — TBD

Week 2 – Thursday, Aug. 20 — New York Jets — 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 3 – Aug. 27-30 — at Miami Dolphins — TBD

Week 4 – Sept. 3-4 — Buffalo Bills – TBD

As you can see, the 2020 preseason for the Lions consists of all AFC EAST opponents.