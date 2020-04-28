Detroit Lions 2020 projected starting defense

When you make the decision to get rid of your best defender (Darius Slay), you had better have a plan to replace him.

That is exactly what Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn did by selecting CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In addition, to selecting Okudah, Quinn also made some moves during free agency (which technically is still going on) which he hopes will solidify the defense.

Here is what I project the starting defense will look like in 2020.

DE (EDGE) – Trey Flowers

DE (EDGE) – Romeo Okwara

DL – Da’Shawn Hand

DL – Danny Shelton

LB – Jamie Collins

LB – Jahlani Tavai

CB 1 – Jeff Okudah

CB 2 – Desmond Trufant

CB (Slot) – Justin Coleman

S – Duron Harmon

S – Tracy Walker

To be honest, this projection turned out to be a no-brainer as I believe these are the 11 players who will start for the Lions in Week 1. I guess the only possible adjustment that COULD be made would be to put Jarrad Davis as the starter over Tavai but that is not going to happen.

Nation, do you see this differently?