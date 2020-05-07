41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions 2020 schedule leak tracker: 6 games confirmed, including Thanksgiving Day

Detroit Lions release 2020 regular season schedule [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
The wait is finally over as the Detroit Lions 2020 schedule has finally been released! Check it out. https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1258540213946576897 https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1258539621882957824?s=20 Nation, which games are you looking forward to...
Report: Detroit Lions to host Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report, the Detroit Lions will host the Houston Texans at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. https://twitter.com/sportsvanessa/status/1258475099704918018?s=21 Nation, are you excited about this matchup?
We are about an hour and a half away from the official release of the 2020 Detroit Lions schedule and we have been working hard to piece together the schedule throughout the day.

First, let’s take a look at the Lions 2020 Home/Away opponents.

Detroit Lions 2020 home/away opponents

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Colts, Texans, Redskins, Saints

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Falcons, Jaguars, Panthers, Titans

Here is the full list of what we have confirmed so far, along with links.

CUMULATIVE DETROIT LIONS 2020 SCHEDULE (VIA LEAKS)

Week 1 – vs. Chicago Bears (SOURCE)

Week 2 –  @Green Bay Packers (SOURCE)

Week 3 –

Week 4 – vs. New Orleans Saints (SOURCE)

Week 5 –

Week 6 –

Week 7 –

Week 8 –

Week 9 –

Week 10 –

Week 11 –

Week 12 – vs. Houston Texans (Thanksgiving Day) (SOURCE)

Week 13 – @ Chicago Bears (SOURCE)

Week 14 –

Week 15 –

Week 16 –

Week 17 – Minnesota Vikings (home/away TBD) (SOURCE)

*Make sure to bookmark this page and refresh regularly for the latest 2020 Detroit Lions schedule leaks!

By Arnold Powell

