Detroit Lions 2020 schedule leak tracker: 6 games confirmed, including Thanksgiving Day

We are about an hour and a half away from the official release of the 2020 Detroit Lions schedule and we have been working hard to piece together the schedule throughout the day.

First, let’s take a look at the Lions 2020 Home/Away opponents.

Detroit Lions 2020 home/away opponents

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Colts, Texans, Redskins, Saints

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Falcons, Jaguars, Panthers, Titans

Here is the full list of what we have confirmed so far, along with links.

CUMULATIVE DETROIT LIONS 2020 SCHEDULE (VIA LEAKS)

Week 1 – vs. Chicago Bears (SOURCE)

Week 2 – @Green Bay Packers (SOURCE)

Week 3 –

Week 4 – vs. New Orleans Saints (SOURCE)

Week 5 –

Week 6 –

Week 7 –

Week 8 –

Week 9 –

Week 10 –

Week 11 –

Week 12 – vs. Houston Texans (Thanksgiving Day) (SOURCE)

Week 13 – @ Chicago Bears (SOURCE)

Week 14 –

Week 15 –

Week 16 –

Week 17 – Minnesota Vikings (home/away TBD) (SOURCE)

