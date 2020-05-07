Detroit Lions 2020 schedule leak tracker: 6 games confirmed, including Thanksgiving Day

We are about an hour and a half away from the official release of the 2020 Detroit Lions schedule and we have been working hard to piece together the schedule throughout the day.
First, let’s take a look at the Lions 2020 Home/Away opponents.
Detroit Lions 2020 home/away opponents
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Colts, Texans, Redskins, Saints
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Falcons, Jaguars, Panthers, Titans
Here is the full list of what we have confirmed so far, along with links.
CUMULATIVE DETROIT LIONS 2020 SCHEDULE (VIA LEAKS)
Week 1 – vs. Chicago Bears (SOURCE)
Week 2 – @Green Bay Packers (SOURCE)
Week 3 –
Week 4 – vs. New Orleans Saints (SOURCE)
Week 5 –
Week 6 –
Week 7 –
Week 8 –
Week 9 –
Week 10 –
Week 11 –
Week 12 – vs. Houston Texans (Thanksgiving Day) (SOURCE)
Week 13 – @ Chicago Bears (SOURCE)
Week 14 –
Week 15 –
Week 16 –
Week 17 – Minnesota Vikings (home/away TBD) (SOURCE)
