Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions 2020 schedule leak tracker: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are coming to town

Featured Video

According to reports, the NFL will be releasing both the 2020 preseason and regular-season schedule at some point this week.

Each year as we get closer to the release date, which is expected to drop no later than May 9, pieces of many schedules begin to leak.

Though it is important to remember that these leaks should not be taken as 100% fact, they are often right on the money, which is why we always make sure to pass them along to you.

Not only will we pass along the leaks that we find, but we will keep track of a master schedule to see how it pieces together.

LEAK NO. 1

The first leak of the season actually comes to us via a Tampa Bay Buccaneers leak that includes the Bucs playing at the Detroit Lions in Week 12. Nation, are you excited to see Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in person?

CUMULATIVE DETROIT LIONS 2020 SCHEDULE (VIA LEAKS)

Week 1 –

Week 2 –

Week 3 –

Week 4 –

Week 5 –

Week 6 –

Week 7 –

Week 8 –

Week 9 –

Week 10 –

Week 11 –

Week 12 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 13 –

Week 14 –

Week 15 –

Week 16 –

Week 17 –

*Make sure to bookmark this page and refresh regularly for the latest 2020 Detroit Lions schedule leaks!

 

By Arnold Powell

