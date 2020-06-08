Detroit Lions 2020 ‘Way-too-early’ game by game predictions

We are still nearly three months away from the start of the 2020 regular season but that does not mean it is too early to start looking long and hard at the Detroit Lions schedule.

As you can see below, I have high hopes for the Lions in 2020 and it is mostly because I believe that Matthew Stafford will have an MVP type season.

Without further ado, here is how I think the Lions 2020 game-by-game results will play out.

Week 1- vs. Bears (Lions 27-20)

Week 2- at Packers (Packers 27-24)

Week 3- at Cardinals (Lions 24-23)

Week 4- vs. Saints (Saints 34-31)

Week 5- BYE WEEK

Week 6- at Jaguars (Lions 30-20)

Week 7- at Falcons (Falcons 24-20)

Week 8- vs. Colts (Lions 26-23)

Week 9- at Vikings (Vikings 23-20)

Week 10- vs. Redskins (Lions 37-17)

Week 11- at Panthers (Lions 24-20)

Week 12- vs. Texans (Lions 24-23)

Week 13- at Bears (Lions 23-21)

Week 14- vs. Packers (Lions 27-24)

Week 15- at Titans (Titans 27-20)

Week 16- vs. Buccaneers (Lions 34-30)

As you can see, I have the Lions finishing the 2020 regular season with a 10-6 record which will be enough to get them into the playoffs. The question is, will it be enough to win the NFC North?