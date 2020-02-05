Detroit Lions 2020 Over/Under win total released

The Super Bowl is in the books and it is time to start looking towards the 2020 NFL regular season.

Though the free agency period has not yet kicked off and we still have two and a half months or so left before the NFL Draft, Betonline has already released its 2020 win totals and as you can see below, the Detroit Lions Over/Under is currently set at 6.5.

Nation, if you had to place a bet right now, would you bet over or under 6.5 wins for the 2020 Detroit Lions?