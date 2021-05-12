Detroit Lions 2021 regular season schedule leaks tracker

by

Sharing is caring!

Make sure to refresh this article throughout the day to see the most updated 2021 Detroit Lions‘ schedule leaks/rumors.

The Lions will officially release their full regular-season schedule on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here is what we have pieced together so far.

2021 Detroit Lions Schedule

Week 1 — vs. San Francisco 49ers  (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Week 2 —
Week 3
Week 4
Week 5 @Minnesota Vikings
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 9
Week 10 —
Week 11
Week 12 — vs. Chicago Bears (Thanksgiving Day 12:30 p.m. ET)
Week 13 — vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 14
Week 15
Week 16 —
Week 17 —
Week 18

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.