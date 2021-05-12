Detroit Lions 2021 regular season schedule leaks tracker

Make sure to refresh this article throughout the day to see the most updated 2021 Detroit Lions‘ schedule leaks/rumors.
The Lions will officially release their full regular-season schedule on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Here is what we have pieced together so far.
2021 Detroit Lions Schedule
Week 1 — vs. San Francisco 49ers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Week 2 —
Week 3 —
Week 4 —
Week 5 — @Minnesota Vikings
Week 6 —
Week 7 —
Week 8 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 9 —
Week 10 —
Week 11 —
Week 12 — vs. Chicago Bears (Thanksgiving Day 12:30 p.m. ET)
Week 13 — vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 14 —
Week 15 —
Week 16 —
Week 17 —
Week 18 —