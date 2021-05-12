Detroit Lions 2021 Thanksgiving Day matchup features familiar foe

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Lions full 2021 regular-season schedule will officially be released in its entirety but for now, all we can do is begin piecing that schedule together as the leaks come out.

According to a report from Danny Parkins, we now know that the Lions will be hosting the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

Nation, what do you think about this matchup?

Can confirm @ZimmermanSXM that Bears are in Detroit against the Lions on Thanksgiving. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 12, 2021