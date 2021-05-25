Detroit Lions 2021 Training Camp dates announced

Sharing is caring!

For those of you who have been waiting patiently to find out when the Detroit Lions 2021 Training Camp will begin, we now have an answer for you.

According to Tom Pelissero, 29 NFL teams, including the Lions, will begin their training camp on Tuesday, July 27.

In addition, Pelissero is reporting that the NFL expects that fans will be allowed at these practices, as long as each state says it’s ok.

For the first time, the NFL will have a unified start to training camp, with 29 teams set to report Tuesday, July 27 — 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA — and plans for league-wide practices and fan events Saturday, July 31. Midsummer Madness, anyone? — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021