Detroit Lions 2021 Training Camp dates announced

For those of you who have been waiting patiently to find out when the Detroit Lions 2021 Training Camp will begin, we now have an answer for you.

According to Tom Pelissero, 29 NFL teams, including the Lions, will begin their training camp on Tuesday, July 27.

In addition, Pelissero is reporting that the NFL expects that fans will be allowed at these practices, as long as each state says it’s ok.

