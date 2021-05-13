Detroit Lions 2021 ‘Way-Too-Early’ game-by-game predictions

We now know the Detroit Lions full 2021 regular season schedule which means it is time to make our annual “Way too Early” game-by-game predictions.
Here is a look at the full schedule along with who I think will win each game.
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|1 – LOSS
|9/12
|49ers
|1 p.m.
|2 – LOSS
|9/20 (Monday)
|@Packers
|8:15 p.m.
|3 – LOSS
|9/26
|Ravens
|1 p.m.
|4 – LOSS
|10/3
|@Bears
|1 p.m.
|5 – LOSS
|10/10
|@Vikings
|1 p.m.
|6 – WIN
|10/17
|Bengals
|1 p.m.
|7 – LOSS
|10/24
|@Rams
|4:05 p.m.
|8 – WIN
|10/31
|Eagles
|1 p.m.
|9
|BYE
|10 – LOSS
|11/14
|@Steelers
|1 p.m.
|11 – LOSS
|11/21
|@Browns
|1 p.m.
|12 – WIN
|11/25 (Thursday)
|Bears
|12:30 p.m.
|13 – WIN
|12/5
|Vikings
|1 p.m.
|14 – WIN
|12/12
|@Broncos
|4:05 p.m.
|15 – WIN
|12/19
|Cardinals
|1 p.m.
|16 – LOSS
|12/26
|@Falcons
|1 p.m.
|17 – LOSS
|1/2/22
|@Seahawks
|4:25 p.m.
|18 – LOSS
|1/9/22
|Packers
|TBD
As you can see, I believe it will be a rough season for the Lions in 2021 as I have them going 6-11. That being said, I do think that they will improve as the year goes on and with a few more additions, they could be .500 or better in 2022.
What do you think?