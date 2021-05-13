Detroit Lions 2021 ‘Way-Too-Early’ game-by-game predictions

Sharing is caring!

We now know the Detroit Lions full 2021 regular season schedule which means it is time to make our annual “Way too Early” game-by-game predictions.

Here is a look at the full schedule along with who I think will win each game.

Week Date Opponent Time 1 – LOSS 9/12 49ers 1 p.m. 2 – LOSS 9/20 (Monday) @Packers 8:15 p.m. 3 – LOSS 9/26 Ravens 1 p.m. 4 – LOSS 10/3 @Bears 1 p.m. 5 – LOSS 10/10 @Vikings 1 p.m. 6 – WIN 10/17 Bengals 1 p.m. 7 – LOSS 10/24 @Rams 4:05 p.m. 8 – WIN 10/31 Eagles 1 p.m. 9 BYE 10 – LOSS 11/14 @Steelers 1 p.m. 11 – LOSS 11/21 @Browns 1 p.m. 12 – WIN 11/25 (Thursday) Bears 12:30 p.m. 13 – WIN 12/5 Vikings 1 p.m. 14 – WIN 12/12 @Broncos 4:05 p.m. 15 – WIN 12/19 Cardinals 1 p.m. 16 – LOSS 12/26 @Falcons 1 p.m. 17 – LOSS 1/2/22 @Seahawks 4:25 p.m. 18 – LOSS 1/9/22 Packers TBD

As you can see, I believe it will be a rough season for the Lions in 2021 as I have them going 6-11. That being said, I do think that they will improve as the year goes on and with a few more additions, they could be .500 or better in 2022.

What do you think?