FOX has released their Week 1 slate of games for the 2021 season and as you can see, the Detroit Lions will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

Do you like this matchup?

The full slate of Week 1 FOX games:

* Vikings at Bengals, 1 PM ET

* 49ers at Lions, 1 PM ET

* Eagles at Falcons, 1 PM ET

* Seahawks at Colts, 1 PM ET

* Broncos at Giants, 4:25 PM ET

* Packers at Saints, 4:25 PM ET — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2021