Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft outlook just became clearer

One more game until the season is over

When the 2021 NFL season is in the books, the Detroit Lions will own one of the top two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the Lions losing to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, they assured themselves of at least the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with a shot at No. 1 still alive.

If the Lions lose at home to the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars somehow beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Lions would earn the No. 1 overall pick. If either the Lions win or the Jaguars lose, or if either team ties, the Lions will keep the No. 2 pick.

