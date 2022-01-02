in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 2022 opponents now set in stone

The Lions will have a last-place schedule in 2022

17 Views 3 Votes

The Detroit Lions may have one more week of football remaining on their 2021 schedule but their opponents for 2022 are now set in stone.

Here’s a breakdown of how each team’s opponents are set:

  • Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.
  • Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.
  • Four games against teams from a division in the other conference— two games at home and two on the road.
  • Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
  • The new 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

Here is a look at the Lions’ opponents for the 2022 season.

Here is a look at what the Lions 2022 opponents would look like if the season ended today.

Date Opponent Time/TV Tickets
Date TBA at Chicago BearsSoldier Field, Chicago, IL Time TBA
Date TBA at Dallas CowboysAT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Time TBA
Date TBA Chicago BearsFord Field, Detroit, MI Time TBA
Date TBA Green Bay PackersFord Field, Detroit, MI Time TBA
Date TBA Minnesota VikingsFord Field, Detroit, MI Time TBA
Date TBA Philadelphia EaglesFord Field, Detroit, MI Time TBA
Date TBA Washington Washington Football TeamFord Field, Detroit, MI Time TBA
Date TBA Buffalo BillsFord Field, Detroit, MI Time TBA
Date TBA Miami DolphinsFord Field, Detroit, MI Time TBA
Date TBA AFC Jacksonville Jaguars Ford Field, Detroit, MI Time TBA
Date TBA NFC Seattle Seahawks Ford Field, Detroit, MI Time TBA
Date TBA at Green Bay PackersLambeau Field, Green Bay, WI Time TBA
Date TBA at Minnesota VikingsU.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Time TBA
Date TBA at New England PatriotsGillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA Time TBA
Date TBA at New York GiantsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Time TBA
Date TBA NY Jets at New York JetsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Time TBA
Date TBA NFC at Carolina Panthers Time TBA

 

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft outlook just became clearer