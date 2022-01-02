Detroit Lions 2022 opponents now set in stone

The Detroit Lions may have one more week of football remaining on their 2021 schedule but their opponents for 2022 are now set in stone.
Here’s a breakdown of how each team’s opponents are set:
- Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.
- Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.
- Four games against teams from a division in the other conference— two games at home and two on the road.
- Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
- The new 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
Here is a look at the Lions’ opponents for the 2022 season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/TV
|Tickets
|Date TBA
|at Chicago BearsSoldier Field, Chicago, IL
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|at Dallas CowboysAT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|Chicago BearsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|Green Bay PackersFord Field, Detroit, MI
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|Minnesota VikingsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|Philadelphia EaglesFord Field, Detroit, MI
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|Washington Football TeamFord Field, Detroit, MI
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|Buffalo BillsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|Miami DolphinsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|Jacksonville Jaguars Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|Seattle Seahawks Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|at Green Bay PackersLambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|at Minnesota VikingsU.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|at New England PatriotsGillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|at New York GiantsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|at New York JetsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|Time TBA
|Date TBA
|at Carolina Panthers
|Time TBA
