Detroit Lions 2022 Regular Season opponents if the schedule was made after Week 16

The Detroit Lions are not going to make the playoffs in 2021 so we thought it would be fun to start looking ahead towards the 2022 season.

Here’s a breakdown of how each team’s opponents are set:

Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.

Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.

Four games against teams from a division in the other conference— two games at home and two on the road.

Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

The new 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

Here is a look at what the Lions 2022 opponents would look like if the season ended today.