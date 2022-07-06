The Detroit Lions 2022 regular season schedule just got a bit tougher even though they play the exact same teams on the exact same days.

When you look at the Lions’ schedule for the upcoming season, there is no noticeable difference from when it was first released, but after Wednesday’s breaking news, most believe it just got a bit tougher.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Sheila Hamp, not a "Ford First" mindset?

Detroit Lions 2022 schedule just got a bit tougher

The news I am referring to is the trade that took place today that sent now-former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

As you can see below, the Lions will take on the Panthers on Christmas Eve.

Prior to trading for Baker Mayfield, the Panthers would have almost certainly been rolling with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and that would have been a good thing for the Detroit Lions as Darnold is a bottom-tier NFL quarterback.

Now, don’t get be wrong, Mayfield is not exactly Tom Brady or even close to that but I absolutely believe he makes the Panthers a more formidable opponent for the Detroit Lions than the were when we woke up this morning.

Nation, what do you think? Are the Panthers a better team with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB compared to what they would have been with Sam Darnold?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

