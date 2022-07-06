The Detroit Lions 2022 regular season schedule just got a bit tougher even though they play the exact same teams on the exact same days.
When you look at the Lions’ schedule for the upcoming season, there is no noticeable difference from when it was first released, but after Wednesday’s breaking news, most believe it just got a bit tougher.
Detroit Lions 2022 schedule just got a bit tougher
The news I am referring to is the trade that took place today that sent now-former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.
As you can see below, the Lions will take on the Panthers on Christmas Eve.
|Sunday
Sep. 11
|Philadelphia EaglesFord Field, Detroit, MI
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Sunday
Sep. 18
|Washington CommandersFord Field, Detroit, MI
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Sunday
Sep. 25
|at Minnesota VikingsU.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Sunday
Oct. 2
|Seattle SeahawksFord Field, Detroit, MI
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Sunday
Oct. 9
|at New England PatriotsGillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Sunday
Oct. 16
|BYE
|Sunday
Oct. 23
|at Dallas CowboysAT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
|1:00pm ETCBS
|Sunday
Oct. 30
|Miami DolphinsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|1:00pm ETCBS
|Sunday
Nov. 6
|Green Bay PackersFord Field, Detroit, MI
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Sunday
Nov. 13
|at Chicago BearsSoldier Field, Chicago, IL
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Sunday
Nov. 20
|at New York GiantsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Thursday
Nov. 24
|Buffalo BillsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|12:30pm ETCBS
|Sunday
Dec. 4
|Jacksonville JaguarsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Sunday
Dec. 11
|Minnesota VikingsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Sunday
Dec. 18
|at New York JetsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Saturday
Dec. 24
|at Carolina PanthersBank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Sunday
Jan. 1
|Chicago BearsFord Field, Detroit, MI
|1:00pm ETFOX
|Sunday
Jan. 8
|at Green Bay PackersLambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
|Time TBA ETor Sat., Jan. 7
Prior to trading for Baker Mayfield, the Panthers would have almost certainly been rolling with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and that would have been a good thing for the Detroit Lions as Darnold is a bottom-tier NFL quarterback.
Now, don’t get be wrong, Mayfield is not exactly Tom Brady or even close to that but I absolutely believe he makes the Panthers a more formidable opponent for the Detroit Lions than the were when we woke up this morning.
Nation, what do you think? Are the Panthers a better team with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB compared to what they would have been with Sam Darnold?