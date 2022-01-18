Detroit Lions’ 2022 Senior Bowl roster: Offense

The Detroit Lions coaching staff has been given the opportunity to coach in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama and the players they will be working with on the offensive side of the ball have been revealed.
Here are the players the Lions coaching staff will have the opportunity to see up, close, and personal during Senior Bowl Week.
Quarterbacks
- Sam Howell, North Carolina
- Malik Willis, Liberty
- Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
Running Backs
- James Cook, Georgia
- Dameon Pierce, Florida
- D’Vonte Price, Florida International
- Brian Robinson Jr, Alabama
- FB Connor Heyward, Michigan State
Wide Receivers
- Calvin Austin III, Memphis
- Dontario Drummond, Mississippi
- Danny Gray, SMU
- Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
- Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU
- Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
- Tre Turner, Virginia Tech
Tight Ends
- Daniel Bellinger, SDSU
- Grant Calcaterra, SMU
- Greg Dulcich, UCLA
- Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
Offensive Linemen
- T/G Spencer Burford, UTSA
- C Justin Fortner, Kentucky
- G Ed Ingram, LSU
- T Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
- G Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
- T Max Mitchell, Louisiana
- G/C Dylan Parham, Memphis
- T/G Chris Paul, Tulsa
- T Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
- G Justin Shaffer, Georgia
- G/C Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
