Detroit Lions 2022 Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show performers unveiled

On Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions will host arguably the best team in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills. The Lions have struggled so far in 2022 as they are off to a 2-6 start, while the Bills have rolled to a 6-2 record to start the season. When the two teams meet at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day, the Bills are sure to be a heavy favorite but the entire country will still be tuning in to see how the game plays out. Some will be tuning in to see the Detroit Lions 2022 Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show and on Sunday, the performers were unveiled.

Who will perform at the Detroit Lions 2022 Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show?

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions announced that Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha will perform along with special guest DJ David Guetta during the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show presented by Verizon.

From Detroit Lions:

After establishing herself as one of music’s most sought-after songwriters (her arsenal of hits includes Eminem and Rihanna’s chart-topping “The Monster”), Bebe Rexha effortlessly made the transition to pop superstar. In 2015, she joined forces with rapper G-Eazy for the multi-platinum top 10 smash “Me, Myself & I” and then linked with Martin Garrix for 2016 club sensation “In The Name Of Love,” which has amassed more than one billion streams on Spotify.

Halftime Show will include ‘Activation space’ inside Ford Field

New to this year’s Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show will be an activation space inside Ford Field that will “enhance fans’ experience of the performance with a mobile light show.”

The Detroit Lions’ 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 24 against the Buffalo Bills will kick off at 12:30 p.m ET and it will be aired on CBS.

Nation, how do you feel about Bebe Rexha and David Guetta being selected to perform during the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show?