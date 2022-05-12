Detroit Lions 2022 ‘Way-Too-Early’ Game-by-Game Predictions

The 2022 NFL regular season schedule has been released, which means it is time for everybody to give their ‘way-too-early’ prediction as to how many games the Detroit Lions will win.

Personally, I have been thinking big ever since we found out in January who the Lions’ home and away opponents would be for the upcoming season.

I truly believe the Lions will be the most improved team in the NFL in terms of wins and losses during their 2022 campaign and they have a shot to go from worst to first in the NFL North if they can avoid the injury bug.

Folks, I am downing Honolulu blue Kool-Aid like it’s my job and as you can see, I have the Lions finishing the 2022 regular season schedule with an 11-7 record, which will be enough to get them into the NFL Playoffs.

Here are my ‘way-too-early’ game-by-game predictions for the Lions.

Week 1 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles (WIN)

Week 2 – vs. Washington Commanders (WIN)

Week 3 – at Minnesota Vikings (LOSS)

Week 4 – vs. Seattle Seahawks (WIN)

Week 5 – at New England Patriots (LOSS)

Week 6 – BYE WEEK

Week 7 – at Dallas Cowboys (LOSS)

Week 8 – vs. Miami Dolphins (WIN)

Week 9 – vs. Green Bay (LOSS)

Week 10 – at Chicago Bears (WIN)

Week 11 – at New York Giants (WIN)

Week 12 – vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving Day) (LOSS)

Week 13 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (WIN)

Week 14 – vs. Minnesota Vikings (WIN)

Week 15 – at New York Jets (WIN)

Week 16 – at Carolina Panthers (Christmas Eve) (WIN)

Week 17 – vs. Chicago Bears (New Year’s Day) (WIN)

Week 18 – at Green Bay Packers (LOSS)