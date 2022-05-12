in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 2022 Week 1 matchup revealed

On Thursday night, the full 2022 NFL schedule will be released but throughout the day, there will be plenty of matchups leaked.

According to a report from Jeff McLane, the Detroit Lions will open up their 2022 season at Ford Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

