Detroit Lions 2022 Week 1 matchup revealed

On Thursday night, the full 2022 NFL schedule will be released but throughout the day, there will be plenty of matchups leaked.
According to a report from Jeff McLane, the Detroit Lions will open up their 2022 season at Ford Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Let’s Go!
#Eagles open 2022 NFL season at Detroit, and visit Dallas on Christmas Eve.
More on the Birds’ coming schedule ahead of the official release tonight: https://t.co/Ew1mXPicwj
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 12, 2022
