Detroit Lions 2022 Week 18 matchup is not for the faint of heart

On Thursday night, the NFL will release the full 2022 regular-season schedule and at that time, we will know exactly when our Detroit Lions will play each of their home and away opponents.

Leading up until the moment the schedule is released, there are going to be plenty of games leaked and that is exactly what happened on Wednesday night.

According to a report from Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Lions will travel to Green Bay to take on the Green Bay Packers in the final week of the season (Week 18).

Assuming this report is true, it will make the sixth time in the past seven years that the Lions will be closing their season out against the Packers.

Who knows, maybe this game will be for the NFC North title!

Here are the games on the Packers’ schedule we know so far, from me, @KCousineau09 and @BillHuberSI: pic.twitter.com/SyM1h0LIYP — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2022

