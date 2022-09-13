Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Lions have two Top 15 picks after Week 1

Week of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and unfortunately, our Detroit Lions did not get off to the start they wanted to as they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35 at Ford Field.

With the loss, the Lions are now 0-1 on the season, and they have put themselves in as much of an early season ‘must-win’ situation as possible as the Washington Commanders come to town in Week 2, followed by a trip to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in Week 3.

At the conclusion of each week of the 2022 NFL regular season, we will give you an update as to where the Lions would be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft if the season ended at that point in time.

As you likely recall, the Lions will have two first-round picks in 2023 as they also own the rights to the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, as that was included in the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford.

Without further ado, here is the current 2023 NFL Draft order following Week 1. As you can see, the Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 1 overall pick (Via Rams) and the No. 13 overall pick.

Via Tankathon:

2023 NFL Draft Order

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS

 STREAK
1
LA Rams
  DET 
 0-1 .000 .412 Lost 1
2
Denver
  SEA 
 0-1 .000 .412 Lost 1
3
Arizona
 0-1 .000 .471 Lost 1
4
Las Vegas
 0-1 .000 .471 Lost 1
5
Jacksonville
 0-1 .000 .471 Lost 1
6
Tennessee
 0-1 .000 .471 Lost 1
7
San Francisco
  MIA 
 0-1 .000 .529 Lost 1
8
Carolina
 0-1 .000 .529 Lost 1
9
New England
 0-1 .000 .559 Lost 1
10
Dallas
 0-1 .000 .588 Lost 1
11
Green Bay
 0-1 .000 .588 Lost 1
12
NY Jets
 0-1 .000 .588 Lost 1
13
Detroit
 0-1 .000 .588 Lost 1
14
Cincinnati
 0-1 .000 .647 Lost 1
15
Atlanta
 0-1 .000 .647 Lost 1
16
Indianapolis
 0-0-1 .500 0.5 .471 Tied 1
17
LA Chargers
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .353 Won 1
18
Tampa Bay
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .412 Won 1
WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
19
Houston
 0-0-1 .500 0.5 .529 Tied 1
20
Chicago
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .441 Won 1
21
Washington
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .471 Won 1
22
Buffalo
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .471 Won 1
23
NY Giants
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .529 Won 1
24
Baltimore
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .529 Won 1
DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
25
Pittsburgh
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .559 Won 1
26
Seattle
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .294 Won 1
27
Kansas City
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .353 Won 1
28
New Orleans
  PHI 
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .471 Won 1
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
29
Miami
  Forfeited
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .500 Won 1
30
Minnesota
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .500 Won 1
SUPER BOWL TEAMS
31
Philadelphia
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .529 Won 1
32
Cleveland
  HOU 
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .618 Won 1
