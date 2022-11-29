Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 12 loss to Bills

After winning three games in a row, the Detroit Lions came up just short on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills. Despite going toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the league, the Lions came up just short as the Bills used a late field goal to win 28-25. With the Lions losing to the Bills and the Los Angeles Rams losing once again, the Lions’ picks in the 2023 NFL Draft have shifted. In fact, thanks to the Rams, the Lions currently have one of the top picks in the draft.

What picks in the 2023 NFL Draft do the Detroit Lions hold?

Following their loss on Thursday, the Lions now hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In addition, the Lions also have the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, which is currently the No. 3 overall pick. The Rams have now lost five games in a row.

Here is the full 2023 NFL Draft Order: (Via Tankathon)

