Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 13 win over Jaguars

After winning three-straight games, the Detroit Lions came up just short on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills. Despite going toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the league, the Lions could not get the job done as the Bills used a late field goal to escape Ford Field with a win.. That being said, the Lions bounced back this week with a dominating 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost again, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.

What picks in the 2023 NFL Draft do the Detroit Lions hold?

Following their win on Sunday, the Lions now hold the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In addition, the Lions also have the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, which is currently the No. 4 overall pick. The Rams have now lost six games in a row.

Here is the full 2023 NFL Draft Order: (Via Tankathon)