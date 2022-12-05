Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 13 win over Jaguars

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
4 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions won and the Rams lost
  • The 2023 NFL Draft order has been updated

After winning three-straight games, the Detroit Lions came up just short on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills. Despite going toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the league, the Lions could not get the job done as the Bills used a late field goal to escape Ford Field with a win.. That being said, the Lions bounced back this week with a dominating 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost again, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.

This week's hottest stories
7 Michigan State players charged fo...
2023 NFL Draft Detroit Lions

What picks in the 2023 NFL Draft do the Detroit Lions hold?

Following their win on Sunday, the Lions now hold the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In addition, the Lions also have the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, which is currently the No. 4 overall pick. The Rams have now lost six games in a row.

Here is the full 2023 NFL Draft Order: (Via Tankathon)

Featured Videos

PICKTEAMRECORDWIN%GBSOSSTREAK
1 Houston1-10-1.125.505Lost 7
2 Chicago3-10.2311.0.575Lost 6
3 Denver  SEA 3-9.2501.5.478Lost 4
4 LA Rams  DET 3-9.2501.5.498Lost 6
5 Carolina4-8.3332.5.449Won 1
6 New Orleans  PHI 4-8.3332.5.500Lost 1
7 Jacksonville4-8.3332.5.502Lost 1
8 Arizona4-8.3332.5.510Lost 2
9 Indianapolis4-8-1.3462.5.507Lost 3
10 Atlanta5-8.3853.0.444Lost 2
11 Green Bay5-8.3853.0.563Won 1
12 Las Vegas5-7.4173.5.439Won 3
13 Cleveland  HOU 5-7.4173.5.512Won 2
14 Pittsburgh5-7.4173.5.539Won 2
15 Detroit5-7.4173.5.555Won 1
16 LA Chargers6-6.5004.5.442Lost 1
17 New England6-6.5004.5.534Lost 2
18 Washington7-5-1.5775.5.543Tied 1
WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
19 Tampa Bay5-6.4554.0.469Lost 1
20 Seattle7-5.5835.5.444Won 1
21 Tennessee7-5.5835.5.481Lost 2
22 NY Jets7-5.5835.5.529Lost 1
23 NY Giants7-4-1.6256.0.545Tied 1
24 Miami  Forfeited8-4.6676.5.527Lost 1
DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
25 San Francisco  DEN 8-4.6676.5.425Won 5
26 Baltimore8-4.6676.5.483Won 1
27 Cincinnati8-4.6676.5.534Won 4
28 Dallas9-3.7507.5.519Won 3
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
29 Kansas City9-3.7507.5.436Lost 1
30 Minnesota10-2.8338.5.493Won 2
SUPER BOWL TEAMS
31 Buffalo9-3.7507.5.534Won 3
32 Philadelphia11-1.9179.5.483Won 3
detroit lions,2023 NFL Draft

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

2023 NFL Draft Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 13 win over Jaguars
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
Detroit Lions News
Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions have the Playofs in mind
Detroit Lions News
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions
Fired up Dan Campbell celebrates with team in locker room following win over Jaguars [Video]
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?