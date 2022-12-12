Detroit Lions Notes

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 14 win over Vikings

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Lions and Rams both won in Week 14
  • The 2023 NFL Draft order has been updated

Following their Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions have now moved to 6-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes remain alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that at this point. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they won in Week 14, which hurts the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.

What picks in the 2023 NFL Draft do the Detroit Lions hold?

Following their win on Sunday, the Lions now hold the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In addition, the Lions also have the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, which is currently the No. 4 overall pick. The Rams snapped their 6-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football.

Here is the full 2023 NFL Draft Order: (Via Tankathon)

PICKTEAMRECORDWIN%GBSOSSTREAK
1 Houston1-11-1.115.502Lost 8
2 Denver  SEA 3-10.2311.5.486Lost 5
3 Chicago3-10.2311.5.570Lost 6
4 LA Rams  DET 4-9.3082.5.502Won 1
5 New Orleans  PHI 4-9.3082.5.505Lost 2
6 Arizona4-8.3333.0.514Lost 2
7 Indianapolis4-8-1.3463.0.500Lost 3
8 Las Vegas5-8.3853.5.443Lost 1
9 Carolina5-8.3853.5.448Won 2
10 Atlanta5-8.3853.5.452Lost 2
11 Jacksonville5-8.3853.5.498Won 1
12 Cleveland  HOU 5-8.3853.5.514Lost 1
13 Pittsburgh5-8.3853.5.539Lost 1
14 Green Bay5-8.3853.5.559Won 1
15 Detroit6-7.4624.5.550Won 2
16 New England6-6.5005.0.525Lost 2
17 Seattle7-6.5385.5.454Lost 1
18 NY Jets7-6.5385.5.525Lost 2
WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
19 Tampa Bay6-7.4624.5.477Lost 1
20 LA Chargers7-6.5385.5.436Won 1
21 Tennessee7-6.5385.5.489Lost 3
22 Washington7-5-1.5776.0.543Tied 1
23 NY Giants7-5-1.5776.0.552Lost 1
24 Miami  Forfeited8-5.6156.5.527Lost 2
DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
25 San Francisco  DEN 9-4.6927.5.427Won 6
26 Baltimore9-4.6927.5.475Won 2
27 Cincinnati9-4.6927.5.527Won 5
28 Dallas10-3.7698.5.520Won 4
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
29 Kansas City10-3.7698.5.441Won 1
30 Minnesota10-3.7698.5.495Lost 1
SUPER BOWL TEAMS
31 Buffalo10-3.7698.5.525Won 4
32 Philadelphia12-1.92310.5.477Won 4
