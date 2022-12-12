Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 14 win over Vikings

Following their Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions have now moved to 6-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes remain alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that at this point. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they won in Week 14, which hurts the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.

What picks in the 2023 NFL Draft do the Detroit Lions hold?

Following their win on Sunday, the Lions now hold the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In addition, the Lions also have the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, which is currently the No. 4 overall pick. The Rams snapped their 6-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football.

Here is the full 2023 NFL Draft Order: (Via Tankathon)