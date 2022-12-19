Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 15 win over Jets

Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions have now moved to 7-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes remain very much alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that at this point. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost to the Packers in Week 15, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 15.

What picks in the 2023 NFL Draft do the Detroit Lions hold?

Following their win on Sunday, the Lions now hold the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In addition, the Lions also have the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, which is currently the No. 4 overall pick. The Rams still have a shot at finishing with the No. 1 overall pick, but the No. 2 pick seems much more attainable.

Here is the full 2023 NFL Draft Order: (Via Tankathon)