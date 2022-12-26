Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 16 loss to Panthers

Following their Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions have now dropped to 7-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes took a huge hit. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that if it means them finding a way into the playoffs. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 16, which hurts the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 16. (Through Sunday’s games)

What picks in the 2023 NFL Draft do the Detroit Lions hold?

Following their loss on Christmas Eve, the Lions continue to hold the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In addition, the Lions also have the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, which has dropped to the No. 7 overall pick. The Rams still have a shot at finishing with a top-three pick, but they would have to lose their final two games and get some help.

Here is the full 2023 NFL Draft Order: (Via Tankathon)