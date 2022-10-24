Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 7

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
4 Min Read

We generally wait until after Monday Night Football to publish this article but we decided to toss it out a bit early this week. The Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks have been updated and as you can see below, thanks to their 1-5 record to start the season, they currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. At the moment, the Lions also hold the No. 19 overall pick (Via Rams) (Dolphins forfeit their pick), but that could change depending on what happens tonight when the Chicago Bears take on the New England Patriots.

What will the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks end up being?

The current Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft order (along with where all of the other teams will pick) is listed below (Thanks to Tankathon), and though it is certain to change quite a bit as the season goes on, we are starting to get an idea of which teams will be picking at the top and which ones will have to wait patiently for their first-round pick.

Nation, do you think our Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft order will end up with them holding the No. 1 overall pick? If it does, who would you select with that pick?

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft
PICKTEAMRECORDWIN%GBSOSSTREAK
1 Detroit1-5.167.580Lost 4
2 Houston1-4-1.2500.5.526Lost 1
3 Carolina2-5.2860.5.427Won 1
4 New Orleans  PHI 2-5.2860.5.470Lost 2
5 Cleveland  HOU 2-5.2860.5.478Lost 4
6 Denver  SEA 2-5.2860.5.500Lost 4
7 Pittsburgh2-5.2860.5.509Lost 1
8 Jacksonville2-5.2860.5.545Lost 4
9 Las Vegas2-4.3331.0.461Won 1
10 Chicago2-4.3331.0.563Lost 3
11 Atlanta3-4.4291.5.410Lost 1
12 San Francisco  MIA 3-4.4291.5.452Lost 2
13 Arizona3-4.4291.5.504Won 1
14 Washington3-4.4291.5.571Won 2
15 Green Bay3-4.4291.5.583Lost 3
16 Indianapolis3-3-1.5002.0.523Lost 1
17 New England3-3.5002.0.527Won 2
18 Cincinnati4-3.5712.5.491Won 2
WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
19 Tampa Bay3-4.4291.5.441Lost 2
20 LA Rams  DET 3-3.5002.0.479Won 1
21 LA Chargers4-3.5712.5.447Lost 1
22 Baltimore4-3.5712.5.453Won 1
23 Seattle4-3.5712.5.461Won 2
24 Miami  Forfeited4-3.5712.5.518Won 1
DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
25 Tennessee4-2.6673.0.518Won 4
26 NY Jets5-2.7143.5.491Won 4
27 Dallas5-2.7143.5.559Won 1
28 Minnesota5-1.8334.0.513Won 4
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
29 Kansas City5-2.7143.5.460Won 1
30 NY Giants6-1.8574.5.536Won 4
SUPER BOWL TEAMS
31 Buffalo5-1.8334.0.527Won 3
32 Philadelphia6-01.0005.0.500Won 6

