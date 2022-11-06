Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 9 win over Packers

The Detroit Lions Win! Repeat, the Lions win! On Sunday afternoon, the Lions hosted Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what many were calling a “get right” game for the Packers. Well, the Lions had other plans as they held on for a 15-9 win at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions are now 2-6 on the season and they no longer hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That pick, at the moment, belongs to the Houston Texans, who are now 1-6-1.

What picks in the 2023 NFL Draft do the Detroit Lions hold?

Following their win on Sunday, the Lions now hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In addition, the Lions also have the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, which is currently the No. 12 overall pick (The Rams lost to the Buccaneers on Sunday). That pick could change depending on what happens on Monday Night Football. If the New Orleans Saints beat the Baltimore Ravens, that No. 12 pick would become the No. 11 pick.

Here is the full 2023 NFL Draft order prior to Sunday Night Football: