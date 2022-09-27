Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 3

The Detroit Lions lost and the Los Angeles Rams won in Week 3 and the 2023 NFL Draft order has been updated accordingly.

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions managed to find a way to lose on the road to the Minnesota Vikings.

With the loss, the Lions are now 1-2 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they prepare for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

At the conclusion of each week of the 2022 NFL regular season, we will give you an update as to where the Lions would be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft if the season ended at that point in time.

As you likely recall, the Lions will have two first-round picks in 2023 as they also own the rights to the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, as that was included in the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford.

Without further ado, here is the current 2023 NFL Draft order following Week 1. As you can see, the Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 16 overall pick and the No. 29 overall pick (via Rams).

Via Tankathon:

2023 NFL Draft Order

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS

 STREAK
1
Las Vegas
 0-3 .000 .451 Lost 3
2
Houston
 0-2-1 .167 0.5 .569 Lost 2
3
Seattle
 1-2 .333 1.0 .431 Lost 2
4
Atlanta
 1-2 .333 1.0 .451 Won 1
5
LA Chargers
 1-2 .333 1.0 .471 Lost 2
6
Arizona
 1-2 .333 1.0 .471 Lost 1
7
New Orleans
  PHI 
 1-2 .333 1.0 .471 Lost 2
8
Carolina
 1-2 .333 1.0 .471 Won 1
9
San Francisco
  MIA 
 1-2 .333 1.0 .471 Lost 1
10
Tennessee
 1-2 .333 1.0 .510 Won 1
11
Pittsburgh
 1-2 .333 1.0 .520 Lost 2
12
Cincinnati
 1-2 .333 1.0 .529 Won 1
13
New England
 1-2 .333 1.0 .539 Lost 1
14
NY Jets
 1-2 .333 1.0 .588 Lost 1
15
Washington
 1-2 .333 1.0 .588 Lost 2
16
Detroit Lions
 1-2 .333 1.0 .608 Lost 1
17
Indianapolis
 1-1-1 .500 1.5 .471 Won 1
18
Chicago
 2-1 .667 2.0 .539 Won 1
WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
19
Kansas City
 2-1 .667 2.0 .412 Lost 1
20
Cleveland
  HOU 
 2-1 .667 2.0 .441 Won 1
21
NY Giants
 2-1 .667 2.0 .549 Lost 1
22
Buffalo
 2-1 .667 2.0 .549 Lost 1
23
Dallas
 2-1 .667 2.0 .569 Won 2
24
Green Bay
 2-1 .667 2.0 .588 Won 2
DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
25
Denver
  SEA 
 2-1 .667 2.0 .392 Won 2
26
Tampa Bay
 2-1 .667 2.0 .451 Lost 1
27
Baltimore
 2-1 .667 2.0 .510 Won 1
28
Minnesota
 2-1 .667 2.0 .559 Won 1
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
29
LA Rams
Detroit Lions
 2-1 .667 2.0 .431 Won 2
30
Jacksonville
 2-1 .667 2.0 .451 Won 2
SUPER BOWL TEAMS
31
Miami
  Forfeited
 3-0 1.000 3.0 .461 Won 3
32
Philadelphia
 3-0 1.000 3.0 .490 Won 3

Nation, where do you think the Detroit Lions will ultimately be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft?

