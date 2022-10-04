Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their third loss of the season by losing 48-45 to the Seattle Seahawks.

With the loss, the Lions are now 1-3 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they prepare for a matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

At the conclusion of each week of the 2022 NFL regular season, we will give you an update as to where the Lions would be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft if the season ended at that point in time.

Where would the Detroit Lions be picking if the 2023 NFL Draft was today?

As you likely recall, the Lions will have two first-round picks in 2023 as they also own the rights to the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, as that was included in the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford.

Without further ado, here is the current 2023 NFL Draft order following Week 1. As you can see, the Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 8 overall pick and the No. 16 overall pick (via Rams).

