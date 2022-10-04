Detroit Lions Notes

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 4

The Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams lost in Week 4 and the 2023 NFL Draft order has been updated accordingly.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
4 Min Read
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their third loss of the season by losing 48-45 to the Seattle Seahawks.

With the loss, the Lions are now 1-3 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they prepare for a matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

At the conclusion of each week of the 2022 NFL regular season, we will give you an update as to where the Lions would be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft if the season ended at that point in time.

Where would the Detroit Lions be picking if the 2023 NFL Draft was today?

As you likely recall, the Lions will have two first-round picks in 2023 as they also own the rights to the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, as that was included in the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford.

Without further ado, here is the current 2023 NFL Draft order following Week 1. As you can see, the Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 8 overall pick and the No. 16 overall pick (via Rams).

Via Tankathon:

PICKTEAMRECORDWIN%GBSOSSTREAK
1 Houston0-3-1.125.544Lost 3
2 Carolina1-3.2500.5.456Lost 1
3 Las Vegas1-3.2500.5.456Won 1
4 New Orleans  PHI 1-3.2500.5.485Lost 3
5 Pittsburgh1-3.2500.5.493Lost 3
6 New England1-3.2500.5.537Lost 2
7 Washington1-3.2500.5.603Lost 3
8 Detroit1-3.2500.5.603Lost 2
9 Indianapolis1-2-1.3751.0.485Lost 1
10 Atlanta2-2.5001.5.412Won 2
11 Cleveland  HOU 2-2.5001.5.419Lost 1
12 Denver  SEA 2-2.5001.5.456Lost 1
13 Seattle2-2.5001.5.471Won 1
14 LA Chargers2-2.5001.5.485Won 1
15 Arizona2-2.5001.5.500Won 1
16 LA Rams  DET 2-2.5001.5.515Lost 1
17 NY Jets2-2.5001.5.529Won 1
18 Chicago2-2.5001.5.566Lost 1
WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
19 Baltimore2-2.5001.5.471Lost 1
20 San Francisco  MIA 2-2.5001.5.471Won 1
21 Tampa Bay2-2.5001.5.471Lost 2
22 Cincinnati2-2.5001.5.485Won 2
23 Tennessee2-2.5001.5.515Won 2
24 NY Giants3-1.7502.5.529Won 1
DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
25 Jacksonville2-2.5001.5.471Lost 1
26 Buffalo3-1.7502.5.515Won 1
27 Dallas3-1.7502.5.544Won 3
28 Green Bay3-1.7502.5.559Won 3
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
29 Kansas City3-1.7502.5.456Won 1
30 Minnesota3-1.7502.5.537Won 2
SUPER BOWL TEAMS
31 Miami  Forfeited3-1.7502.5.478Lost 1
32 Philadelphia4-01.0003.5.485Won 4
