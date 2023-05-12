Detroit Lions’ 2023 Roadmap: Unpacking the NFC North Strength of Schedule

For the Detroit Lions, the 2023 NFL schedule is less a list of dates and more a roadmap to potential glory – if we can navigate the challenges of the NFC North.”

As Lions fans, we eagerly anticipate every new NFL season. This year, the release of the 2023 schedule brings more than just dates for our calendars, it brings an analytical lens to the strengths and weaknesses of our NFC North rivals. Understanding the roadmap that lies ahead for us and our divisional opponents is crucial to anticipating the highs and lows of the upcoming season.

Why the NFC North Strength of Schedule 2023 Matters for the Lions

The strength of schedule isn't just a statistic; it's a barometer for the challenges that await us in the 2023 season. It paints a picture of the hurdles our Lions and our division rivals will face. Every game, every matchup, every win or loss by our NFC North neighbors could impact our journey to the playoffs.

By The Numbers – The NFC North Strength of Schedule 2023

The Lions' strength of schedule stands at .495, ranking us 20th in the league. In the NFC North, we're up against the Minnesota Vikings (.497), Green Bay Packers (.476), and the Chicago Bears (.497). These numbers highlight the competitive nature of our division and the balanced battles we can expect this season.

The Big Picture – Understanding the NFC North Strength of Schedule

With the Falcons, boasting the easiest strength of schedule at .417, set to square off against the full NFC North division, their performance could serve as a litmus test for our own. The Falcons' clashes with the Vikings and Packers, and their match in London against the Jaguars, will offer insights into the strength of our division rivals.

Going Deeper: Beyond the Falcons, other matchups across the league will shape the NFC North's journey this season. The Bears, Packers, and Vikings all have their unique roadmaps, and every twist and turn they face could impact us. So, as we gear up for the 2023 season, let's not just focus on our own games, but keep an eye on our division rivals as well. After all, understanding their challenges helps us prepare for our own.

The upcoming season isn't just about our performance; it's about navigating the challenges of the NFC North as a whole. By understanding the strength of schedule for our division, we can better anticipate the battles ahead. Let's roar into 2023, Lions!

NFL strength of schedule 2023 for every team (NFC North Bold)

Philadelphia Eagles — .566 Miami Dolphins — .554 New England Patriots — .549 Dallas Cowboys — .549 New York Giants — .549 New York Jets — .545 Buffalo Bills — .542 Washington Commanders — .535 Los Angeles Rams — .533 Las Vegas Raiders — .524 Arizona Cardinals — .519 Los Angeles Chargers — .517 Denver Broncos — .517 Seattle Seahawks — .517 San Francisco 49ers — .514 Kansas City Chiefs — .512 Cincinnati Bengals — .510 Chicago Bears — .497 Minnesota Vikings — .497 Detroit Lions — .495 Baltimore Ravens — .484 Tampa Bay Buccaneers — .483 Jacksonville Jaguars — .477 Green Bay Packers — .476 Pittsburgh Steelers — .470 Cleveland Browns — .460 Carolina Panthers — .453 Tennessee Titans — .448 Indianapolis Colts — .434 Houston Texans — .431 New Orleans Saints — .427 Atlanta Falcons — .417

