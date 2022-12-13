Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule: Home/Away Opponents following Week 14

This may be jumping the gun a bit as we are only in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but it is never too early to start looking ahead to what the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule will look like. Of course, we will not know what the Lions’ week-by-week schedule will look like until next spring sometime (it came out on May 12th this year), but we will know their home and away opponents by the time the 2022 regular season wraps up.

How is the Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule formed?

Before we look at who the 2023 Lions’ schedule (home/away opponents) would be if the 2022 season ended today, let’s take a look at how the opponents are determined.

Each NFL team will play a 17-game regular-season schedule that will include one bye week. Teams in the AFC and NFC will alternate seasons in which they have 9 home regular-season games and one home preseason game, or 8 away regular-season games and two away preseason games. The AFC will have nine regular-season home games in the 2023 season. This means the Lions will play eight home games and nine road games in 2023.

Here is the breakdown of how the opponents are determined: Via NFL Operations

Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.

Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.

Four games against teams from a division in the other conference— two games at home and two on the road.

Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

The new 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule: Home/Away opponents

With that being said, here is what the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule would look like if the season ended today.

As you can see, if the season ended today, the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule would not be for the faint of heart!

Nation, how many wins do you see on the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule? (Just kidding. Don’t answer this!)