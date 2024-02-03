Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Simulator: All 7 Rounds (Vol. 1)

Unfortunately, our Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the Super Bowl as they gave up a 24-7 halftime lead on their way to a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Now, rather than prepping for a rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Lions have shifted their focus to preparing for the 2024 season. Part of those preparations include the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held in Detroit.

Let the Mock Draft Games Begin!

In case you are a new Lions fan (there are plenty of you out there and we welcome you), you may not be aware of all of the NFL Mock Draft articles you are going to be flooded with over the next 82 days leading up until the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. Here at Detroit Sports Nation, we not only like to give our own opinion about what the Lions should do in the NFL Draft, but we also like to pass along the thoughts of others so that you don't miss anything.

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Simulator: All 7 Rounds (Vol. 1)

For our first NFL Draft Simulation of the off-season, we are going with the Pro Football Focus NFL Mock Draft Simulator. Essentially, we select the Detroit Lions as the team we are controlling and we then go through an entire 7-round draft, selecting the player who we believe the Lions would/should select each time they are on the clock.

Now, it is important to remember that these mock draft simulators do not update in real-time, so some players go higher than expected, while others drop in the draft. For example, in this simulation, you will see that we have the Lions selecting Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 29 overall pick.

Folks, we have been linking Mitchell to the Lions since at least December, when few others were talking about him, but, since then, he has stormed up draft boards. In fact, at this point in time, it would be surprising if he fell all the way to the Lions at No. 29.

With that said, here is how the mock draft played out. Feel free to let us know what you think in the comment section!

Evaluating the Results

Let me begin by saying that if the Lions walk away with Quinyon Mitchell, T'Vondre Sweat, and Mike Sainristil in the first three rounds, I may pass out as that would be like winning the lottery.

One thing of note is that I did not have the Lions selecting an EDGE rusher at all in the draft because when each pick rolled around, the next-best EDGE was nowhere near being the best available player.

I do have the Lions selecting a pair of guards because I think they let Jonah Jackson become a free agent, which means they will need to find some more interior depth.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

NFC Championship Heartbreak: The Detroit Lions experienced a tough loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, squandering a 24-7 halftime lead to lose 34-31, which ended their Super Bowl aspirations prematurely. Shift to Draft Preparation: Following the defeat, the Lions have turned their attention to preparing for the 2024 season, with a significant focus on the 2024 NFL Draft, an event that will take place in Detroit, offering them a chance to strengthen their roster for a better outcome. Mock Draft Season Underway: Detroit Sports Nation has kicked off the mock draft season with a full 7-round simulation using the Pro Football Focus NFL Mock Draft Simulator. The simulation highlights potential picks for the Lions, including Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell at No. 29, alongside insights on other strategic selections based on team needs and draft board dynamics.

Bottom Line

As the Detroit Lions regroup from their NFC Championship loss and look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, the mock draft season provides fans and the team alike with valuable insights and speculation on potential draft strategies and picks. With the draft being hosted in Detroit, the spotlight on the Lions’ selections will be brighter than ever, offering them a unique opportunity to fortify their team in pursuit of future success.