Detroit Lions 2024 Schedule: Home/Away Opponents following Week 14

While we're still navigating through the 2023 NFL regular season, it's never premature to cast an eye toward the future, particularly the Detroit Lions‘ 2024 schedule. The specific week-by-week lineup won't be revealed until the spring of next year (as we saw with this year's schedule released on May 11th), but by the conclusion of the 2023 regular season, we'll have clarity on who the Lions will be facing at home and on the road.

How will the Detroit Lions 2024 schedule be created?

Before we look at who the 2023 Lions‘ schedule (home/away opponents) would be if the 2023 season ended today, let's take a look at how the opponents are determined.

Each NFL team will play a 17-game regular-season schedule that will include one bye week. Teams in the AFC and NFC will alternate seasons in which they have 9 home regular-season games and one home preseason game, or 8 away regular-season games and two away preseason games. The NFC will have eight regular-season home games in the 2024 season. This means the Lions will play nine home games and eight road games in 2024.

Here is the breakdown of how the opponents are determined: Via NFL Operations

Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.

Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.

Four games against teams from a division in the other conference— two games at home and two on the road.

Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

The 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

2024 Home/Away Opponents following Week 14

Since the Lions are currently in first place in the NFC North, they would play the No. 1 team from the NFC South (Currently the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), the AFC East (Currently the Miami Dolphins), and the NFC East (Dallas Cowboys).

at Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Anticipating the Lions' Future Matchups

As the 2023 NFL season progresses, looking ahead to the Detroit Lions' 2024 schedule offers intriguing insights into their future matchups. Understanding the NFL's scheduling formula helps in predicting the Lions' potential opponents and setting expectations for their 2024 campaign. While the specific games and dates won't be known until next spring, the structure of the schedule and the current standings provide a clear picture of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the Lions. As they prepare to face top teams from other divisions, the Lions' performance in the upcoming season will be key in shaping their path in 2024.