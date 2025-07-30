Detroit Lions Release First Unofficial Depth Chart for 2025 Season

The Detroit Lions have unveiled their first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 season, giving fans a sneak peek at how things are shaping up ahead of the Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers. While plenty can still change before Week 1, this first look confirms several key decisions, and raises a few interesting questions.

The Big Picture

The Lions’ starting lineup features a blend of returning stars, ascending second-year players, and several rookies already making waves. Brad Holmes’ roster construction is on full display, with youth and depth at nearly every position.

TL;DR

Jared Goff leads the offense, with Glasgow locked in at center and Ratledge at right guard.

Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Tim Patrick headline a deep WR group.

Tyleik Williams and Isaac TeSlaa both appear on the two-deep depth chart as rookies.

Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, and Terrion Arnold lead a talented secondary.

Jake Bates and Kalif Raymond return as special teams staples.

Detroit Lions Unofficial Depth Chart

Here is the Lions first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 season: (Via Detroit Lions)

Offensive Highlights

Wide receiver looks stacked, led by Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and veteran Tim Patrick. Rookie Isaac TeSlaa slots in behind Patrick, while Dominic Lovett and Jackson Meeks round out a promising group.

looks stacked, led by Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and veteran Tim Patrick. Rookie Isaac TeSlaa slots in behind Patrick, while Dominic Lovett and Jackson Meeks round out a promising group. At quarterback , it’s no surprise to see Jared Goff on top, with Hendon Hooker securing the QB2 role ahead of Kyle Allen.

, it’s no surprise to see Jared Goff on top, with Hendon Hooker securing the QB2 role ahead of Kyle Allen. The offensive line is taking shape: Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell hold down the tackle spots, with Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge at guard. The biggest news is Graham Glasgow officially listed as the starting center, signaling a possible end to the early-camp experiment with Ratledge in the middle.

is taking shape: Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell hold down the tackle spots, with Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge at guard. The biggest news is Graham Glasgow officially listed as the starting center, signaling a possible end to the early-camp experiment with Ratledge in the middle. At running back, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs will once again form one of the league’s best 1-2 punches, with Craig Reynolds serving as the No. 3 back.

Defensive Standouts

On the defensive line , Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and D.J. Reader form a menacing front, joined by first-round rookie Tyleik Williams.

, Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and D.J. Reader form a menacing front, joined by first-round rookie Tyleik Williams. At linebacker , Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone retain their starting roles, with Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes providing depth. Second-year Josh Paschal is listed as a backup EDGE opposite Marcus Davenport.

, Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone retain their starting roles, with Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes providing depth. Second-year Josh Paschal is listed as a backup EDGE opposite Marcus Davenport. The secondary sees Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed at corner, with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph patrolling the back end. Notably, Dan Jackson, the seventh-round rookie from Georgia, is listed as the backup free safety.

Special Teams

Jake Bates is locked in at kicker, with Jack Fox handling punting and holding duties. Kalif Raymond will resume his role as kick and punt returner, joined by Sione Vaki on kickoffs.

Key Takeaways

Youth Movement : With rookies like Williams, Ratledge, TeSlaa, and Dan Jackson showing up on the two-deep, the Lions are clearly confident in their 2025 draft class.

: With rookies like Williams, Ratledge, TeSlaa, and Dan Jackson showing up on the two-deep, the Lions are clearly confident in their 2025 draft class. Position Flexibility : Several players, including Branch, Glasgow, and Lovett, can line up in multiple spots, giving Detroit valuable versatility.

: Several players, including Branch, Glasgow, and Lovett, can line up in multiple spots, giving Detroit valuable versatility. Depth at WR & DL: There’s serious competition at both wide receiver and defensive line, with names like Ronnie Bell, Brodrick Martin, and Roy Lopez pushing for reps.

The Bottom Line

The first unofficial depth chart confirms what many Lions fans already believed: this team is deep, talented, and primed to make noise in 2025. With a mix of veterans, blue-chip young talent, and hungry rookies, Dan Campbell’s squad looks ready to finish what they started last year.

