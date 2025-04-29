Detroit Lions Drop 2025 NFL Draft Class Highlight Video

The Detroit Lions released an official highlight video showcasing their 2025 NFL Draft class. Meet the new rookies and see why fans are excited.

Fresh off another aggressive and gritty NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have released a brand new video that’s sure to get fans even more hyped for the future.

On Monday, the team dropped their official 2025 NFL Draft Class Highlight Video, showing off every pick, every handshake, and every emotional phone call that built what looks like another strong group for the Honolulu Blue and Silver. It’s a great behind-the-scenes glimpse at just how much energy and pride this front office pours into finding players who fit the Lions’ culture.

The Lions’ 2025 Draft Class

Here’s a quick refresher on who’s featured in the video:

  • Round 1, Pick 28: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
  • Round 2, Pick 57: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia
  • Round 3, Pick 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
  • Round 5, Pick 171: Miles Frazier, G, LSU
  • Round 6, Pick 196: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State
  • Round 7, Pick 230: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia
  • Round 7, Pick 244: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia

From top to bottom, Detroit attacked their biggest needs — shoring up both lines, adding depth at receiver, and grabbing a versatile safety — while staying true to their “best player available” mantra.

The Bottom Line

The 2025 draft class feels like another strong building block for a Lions team that finished 15–2 last season and isn’t satisfied yet. If you want to see just how fired up these new rookies are to join Dan Campbell’s gritty culture, the highlight video is absolutely worth a watch.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

