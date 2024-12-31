Detroit Lions 2025 Home/Away Opponents Revealed

Following their 40-34 road win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Detroit Lions are now 14-2 with just one game remaining on their 2024 regular-season schedule. As it stands, the Lions are in first place in the NFC North, and they will claim the NFC North crown if they are able to defeat (or tie) the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 at Ford Field.

With that said, with Week 17 in the books, let's take a look at what the Lions' home/away opponents would look like if the season ended today. Note: This could change after next week's game against the Vikings.

Date Opponent Location Time TV TBA at Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD TBA TBA TBA at Chicago Bears Soldier Field, Chicago, IL TBA TBA TBA at Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH TBA TBA TBA Chicago Bears Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Green Bay Packers Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Minnesota Vikings Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Dallas Cowboys Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA New York Giants Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Cleveland Browns Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Pittsburgh Steelers Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA at Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI TBA TBA TBA at Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN TBA TBA TBA at Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA TBA TBA TBA at Washington Commanders Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD TBA TBA TBA at Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA TBA TBA TBA at Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO TBA TBA

NFL SCHEDULING FORMULA BROKEN DOWN

Here's a simplified breakdown of the NFL's regular season scheduling formula:

Divisional Games: Each team plays the other three teams in their division twice—once at home and once on the road (6 games total). In-Conference Games: Each team plays the four teams in a predetermined division within their own conference—two games at home and two on the road (4 games total). The division changes every three years. Interconference Games: Teams also play one team from each of the two other divisions in their conference, based on the standings from the previous season—one at home, one on the road (2 games total). Opponent from the Other Conference: Each team plays four games against teams from a predetermined division in the other conference (two at home, two on the road). This rotation changes every four years. 17th Game: Teams play one extra interconference game against a team from the opposite conference that finished in a similar position the year before.

Additional Notes: