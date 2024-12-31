fb
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 2025 Home/Away Opponents Revealed

Following their 40-34 road win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Detroit Lions are now 14-2 with just one game remaining on their 2024 regular-season schedule. As it stands, the Lions are in first place in the NFC North, and they will claim the NFC North crown if they are able to defeat (or tie) the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 at Ford Field.

With that said, with Week 17 in the books, let's take a look at what the Lions' home/away opponents would look like if the season ended today. Note: This could change after next week's game against the Vikings.

DateOpponentLocationTimeTV
TBAat Baltimore RavensM&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MDTBATBA
TBAat Chicago BearsSoldier Field, Chicago, ILTBATBA
TBAat Cincinnati BengalsPaycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OHTBATBA
TBAChicago BearsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAGreen Bay PackersFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAMinnesota VikingsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBADallas CowboysFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBANew York GiantsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBACleveland BrownsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAPittsburgh SteelersFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBATampa Bay BuccaneersFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAat Green Bay PackersLambeau Field, Green Bay, WITBATBA
TBAat Minnesota VikingsU.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MNTBATBA
TBAat Philadelphia EaglesLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PATBATBA
TBAat Washington CommandersNorthwest Stadium, Landover, MDTBATBA
TBAat Los Angeles RamsSoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CATBATBA
TBAat Kansas City ChiefsArrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MOTBATBA

NFL SCHEDULING FORMULA BROKEN DOWN

Here's a simplified breakdown of the NFL's regular season scheduling formula:

  1. Divisional Games: Each team plays the other three teams in their division twice—once at home and once on the road (6 games total).
  2. In-Conference Games: Each team plays the four teams in a predetermined division within their own conference—two games at home and two on the road (4 games total). The division changes every three years.
  3. Interconference Games: Teams also play one team from each of the two other divisions in their conference, based on the standings from the previous season—one at home, one on the road (2 games total).
  4. Opponent from the Other Conference: Each team plays four games against teams from a predetermined division in the other conference (two at home, two on the road). This rotation changes every four years.
  5. 17th Game: Teams play one extra interconference game against a team from the opposite conference that finished in a similar position the year before.

Additional Notes:

  • All teams must play each other in their conference at least once every three years and teams in the other conference at least once every four years.
  • Home and away games are typically alternated by the league to balance the schedule.
  • The final week of the season always features divisional matchups.

