Why the NFL Gave the Detroit Lions 12 National Games in 2025 (and What It Means)

The Detroit Lions will appear in 12 nationally televised games in 2025. Here’s why the NFL made that decision — and what it says about Detroit’s rise to prominence.

The Detroit Lions are getting the primetime treatment again — and this time, the league is all in.

The Lions will appear in a whopping 12 nationally televised games this season, tied for the most in franchise history. It’s not just Thanksgiving anymore. It’s Monday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, Netflix on Christmas, and everything in between.

Let’s talk about how they got here — and what this national spotlight really means for Detroit’s rise.

TL;DR

The NFL schedule-makers rewarded the Detroit Lions with 12 national games in 2025 — including games on every major broadcast platform. After back-to-back division titles and a 15-2 finish in 2024, the Lions are now must-watch TV. The NFL is betting on Detroit’s mix of young talent, star power, and a rabid fan base to drive ratings all season long.

The National Game Breakdown

Here’s how the Lions’ 12 national games break down across platforms:

Monday Night Football : Week 3 @ Ravens Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

: Sunday Night Football : Week 6 @ Chiefs Week 11 @ Eagles

: Thursday Night Football : Week 14 vs. Cowboys (Prime Video)

: Holiday Games : Week 13 vs. Packers (Thanksgiving, FOX) Week 17 @ Vikings (Christmas, Netflix)

: Other National FOX/CBS Windows : Week 1 @ Packers (4:25 CBS) Week 5 @ Bengals (4:25 FOX) Week 10 @ Commanders (4:25 FOX) Week 15 @ Rams (4:25 FOX) Week 16 vs. Steelers (4:25 CBS)

:

Why the NFL Is All-In on the Lions

The NFL didn’t do this by accident.

Detroit went 15-2 in 2024 and made it to the NFC Championship.

in 2024 and made it to the NFC Championship. Jared Goff threw for over 4,600 yards , while Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown became fantasy football staples.

, while became fantasy football staples. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph led a fast, turnover-happy defense.

led a fast, turnover-happy defense. The Lions have an electric, unpredictable coach in Dan Campbell — who might be the most watchable sideline character in the league.

And let’s not ignore the fan factor. Lions fans travel. They tune in. They’ve made Ford Field one of the loudest venues in football. Ratings prove it — Detroit has consistently drawn top 10 national viewership in big games the past two years.

What It Means for Detroit’s Trajectory

The NFL spotlight is a double-edged sword.

On the plus side:

The Lions are now considered one of the league’s elite teams.

National exposure builds brand power — which matters in free agency and merchandising.

— which matters in free agency and merchandising. Young players like Branch, Gibbs, and Jameson Williams get to showcase their talent on a big stage.

But the pressure is real:

Primetime games come with scrutiny.

Detroit must perform with the eyes of the country watching — no more flying under the radar.

There’s no sneaking up on teams this year — they’re the hunted.

Key Takeaways

The Lions will appear in 12 national games , including on every major network and streaming platform.

, including on every major network and streaming platform. It’s a clear sign of the NFL’s belief in Detroit’s star power, fan base, and staying power as a top-tier franchise.

as a top-tier franchise. With great visibility comes great responsibility — and Detroit now has to deliver under the lights.

The Bottom Line

The Lions have officially graduated from underdog to NFL main event. Twelve national games isn’t just a nod to what they did in 2024 — it’s a challenge to prove it wasn’t a fluke. The league, the media, and the fans are all watching now.

It’s Detroit’s time. Let’s see what they do with it.